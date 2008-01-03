How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pioneer Dropping World's Thinnest Plasma HDTV at CES 2008


Big TV wars have gone on for ages, but the Thin TV wars are just starting up. I just found out that Pioneer is making a 9mm thick HD Plasma TV which it planned to reveal at CES 2008, but was inadvertently leaked by the BBC earlier this week (story now down.) Those dimensions mean the TV is thinner than a deck of cards and they're claiming "world's thinnest" although we've no idea of whether or not the Plasma will pack any of that top-line Kuro tech.

Also the weird silent film above shows that much of the set does look 9mm thick but there is a large portion which does look thicker. Although 20mm thin LCDs from Sharp and thin-border Toshiba LCDs impressed us last year, these could be the first to hit our shores. Sources close to the company confirmed the leak was real and not some the result of some BBC intern dreaming up gadgets for fun and hitting publish by mistake. More from the show, where we'll undoubtedly see more of this set. [Thanks Tipster X]

Trending Stories Right Now

5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles