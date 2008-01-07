We just got an exclusive look at the super-thin 9mm Kuro plasma concept from Pioneer, and frankly it's hard to believe that it's real at all. It's holy-smokes thin—yes, even thinner than an iPhone. Even at the center where it balloons out to a whopping 18mm or so, it's still, you know, Kate Moss. How soon until you get one of these in your house? Not soon enough, amigo. So for now, it's just you and these sweet sweet pics. Go ahead and drool. We'll leave the room. [Pioneer CES 2008]
Pioneer 9mm-Thin Concept Plasma Ogled From All Angles
Trending Stories Right Now
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.