Pinnacle Video Transfer, Analogue to Digital in Your Pocket

nano3g.pngThe Pinnacle Video Transfer is one of the best-looking solutions for analogue to digital file conversion we've seen in a long time. A pocketable 4.8" x 2.6" x 0.9" device, the Video Transfer converts video from analogue composite and S-Video through the H.264 codec to MPEG4...wait for it...through USB to iPods, PSPs, or flash drives.

The device supports 3 quality settings to simplify the conversion process ala TiVo (good, better, best) with the top resolution hitting 720x480. And while the Video Transfer (the name is killing us) doesn't have a battery of its own, it can recharge iPods and PSPs with the purchase of addition cables.

The fact of the matter is: analogue to digital video conversion is a bitch. And for $US129.99, we're seriously digging the automated nature of the Video Transfer, and its direct PMP interface.

