Pick Up Line Generator: Worry Not Awkward Geeks, Gadgets Can Get You Laid

As you know, nothing gets a woman hotter than a really cheesy pick-up line. Or better yet, a really cheesy and wildly inappropriate line—"Oh, I'm sorry, I thought that was a Braille name tag" for example. Fortunately, even the shy awkward geek can get in on the action thanks to our good old friend the gadget.

The Pick-up Line Generator features 40 of the world's "most effective" pick-up lines, including gems like: "Is it hot in here, or is it just you?" As ridiculous as that is, the manufacturers stress that volume is the key to success here: "for all those that roll their eyes and walk away (and later you'll be glad they did), there's just as many who will have a laugh, then stay and chat." All you need to do is head to a quiet corner and consult your pocket-sized generator for a little advice, and the babes should roll right in. Somehow I find that hard to believe, but if you have actually used a pick up line that worked, leave it in the comments. Available for $19.95. [Product Page via TRFJ]