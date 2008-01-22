Phillips READIUS Materialises With Fold-Away Screen

The Phillips READIUS prototype that we showed you over a year ago, is finally materialising as an actual consumer product, but not just as an e-reader but a mobile phone. The READIUS has a slightly different design than the prototype, with a 5-inch flexible display that actually rolls up around the phone, allowing it to be stored when not in use. The phone is manufactured under Polymer Vision which is partly owned by Phillips. The Dutch company has yet to release complete specs for the phone, but the READIUS is advertised as having a large display and great battery life. With a mid-2008 release, we won't have to wait too long to test this e-reader, mobile phone mash-up. [Reuters]