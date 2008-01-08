Is there a difference between 120Hz and 60Hz TVs? Philips proved there is a noticeable diff at CES 2008 today, showing last year's 60Hz 42-incher mounted below this year's 120Hz 7403 display. In a moving, panning image, the jumpiness of the 60Hz video was apparent compared with the butta-smooth motion of the frame-doubled 120Hz 7403 monitor mounted above it on the wall. Another astonishing stat of that 7403: its 2ms (that's milliseconds) refresh rate. However, whenever the image was static, the difference between the two wasn't noticeable. Available in May, this 42-inch smoothie will be $US1799, its 47" brandmate will run $US2099, and the biggest one of the Philips 7000 series, a 52-inch display, will be $US2799.
Philips Offers Proof of 120Hz Worth in Side-by-Side Demo of its 7403 LCD
Trending Stories Right Now
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.