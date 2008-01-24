Pentax Optio S12 Is the Tiniest 12-Megapixel Around

We're not saying pixel count matters anymore, or that anyone can tell the difference between an 8-megapixel shot and a 10-megapixel shot anyway, but if you want something unusual to brag about, the Pentax Optio S12 is certainly unique. The $US280 camera has a 12-megapixel sensor not a whole lot else—that tiny little 5-oz. body measures 3.6" x 2.2" with a thickness of just under an inch. As you can expect, it's got just a 3x optical zoom lens and a rather nice 232,00-pixel 2.5" LCD, but sadly, in spite of its massive image sensor it only records VGA movies. I'm still trying to guess what it would be best for, besides cocktail party conversation, besides making massive poster-sized images of close-up subjects on the fly. Detailed specs and another picture after the jump. [Pentax]

CAMERA HARDWARE

MODEL: Optio S12

TYPE: Ultra-compact digital camera

PRODUCT CODE:

Silver: 17021, UPC: 027075139428

Black: 17041, UPC: 027075139473

SENSOR

Type: 1/1.7" interline transfer CCD w/ primary color filter

Effective pixels: 12.0 MP

Total pixels: 12.4 MP

Recorded resolutions

Still: 4000x3000 (12M), 3648x2736 (10M), 3072x2304 (7M), 2592x1944 (5M), 2048x1536 (3M), 1024x768 (1024), 640x480 (VGA)

Movie: 640x480 (VGA), 320x240 (QVGA)

Quality levels:  Best,  Better,  Good

LENS

Type/construction: smc Pentax zoom lens, 7 elements, 5 groups (2 dual sided aspherical elements, 1 single sided aspherical element)

Optical zoom: 3x

Focal length (equiv.): 7.9-23.7mm (37-111mm)

Digital zoom: 6x

Combined zoom: 18x

Intelligent zoom: Approx 3.3x at 10M, 3.9x at 7M, 4.6x at 5M, 5.7x at 3M, 11.4x at 1024, 17.9x at VGA

Aperture: f/2.8-5.4

LCD/VIEWFINDER

LCD screen: 2.5" TFT color LCD with LCD Bright Mode and anti-reflective coating

LCD coverage: TBA

LCD resolution: 232,000 dots

Wide angle viewable: YES

Optical viewfinder: n/a

FOCUS SYSTEM

Type: TTL contrast detection autofocus w/ AF assist lamp

Autofocus: 5 point autofocus, spot/tracking autofocus available

Manual focus: YES

Macro focus: YES, macro and super macro available

Focus lock: YES, by pressing the shutter release button half way

Focus range

Normal: 1.15' to infinity

Macro: 0.39-1.31' (wide)

Super Macro: 0.20-0.49' (wide)

Manual: TBA

FLASH

Type: Built-in series-control auto flash

Flash modes: Auto, flash on, flash off, redeye, soft

Effective range: Approx 22' (wide, auto ISO), 11' (tele, auto ISO)

STORAGE MEDIA

Internal memory: 21 MB

Removable memory: SD, SDHC

INTERFACES

Ports: USB 2.0 hi-speed, AV out, DC in

Video out: NTSC, PAL

Printer interfaces: PictBridge

POWER SUPPLY

Power source: Rechargeable Li-Ion Battery D-LI68

Recordable images: Approx 270

Playback time: Approx 270 min

Movie recording time: Approx 80 min

Audio recording time: Approx 220 min

AC adapter available: YES (optional)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions (W x H x D): 3.6 x 2.2 x 0.9"

Weight

Without battery or removable memory: 4.6 oz

Loaded and ready: 5.3 oz

Construction material(s): TBA

Operating temperature: 32-104°F

TIMING

Startup: Approx 2.1s

Release lag: Approx 0.006s

LANGUAGE SUPPORT

English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Russian, Thai, Korean, Traditional/Simplified Chinese, Japanese

IMAGE CAPTURE

IMAGE STABILIZATION

Still: Digital SR Mode (auto up to 3200 ISO)

Movie: Movie SR Mode

METERING SYSTEM

Type: TTL

Multi-segment: YES

Center weighted: YES

Spot: YES

Exposure compensation: +/- 2 EV (1/3 steps)

ISO SENSITIVITY

Auto: 64-3200 (3200 in Digital SR mode), auto range adjustable

Manual: 64-3200 (3200 in Digital SR mode)

WHITE BALANCE

Auto preset modes: Auto, Daylight, Shade, Tungsten, Fluorescent

Manual mode(s): YES

SHUTTER

Type: TBA

Shutter speed: 1/2000 to 1/4 sec (4 sec available in Night Scene mode)

CAPTURE MODES

Mode selection: Auto Picture (xxxx, xxxx, xxxx, xxxx), Program, Shutter Priority, Manual, Night Scene, Movie, Voice Recording, Landscape, Flower, Natural Skin Tone, Portrait, Half Length Portrait (3M), Kids, Digital SR (5M), Sport, Surf & Snow, Pet, Text, Food, Frame Composite (3M), Dynamic Range Adjustment (auto and manual adjustments)

Green simplified mode available: YES

Face recognition available: YES, up to 15 faces in all modes, face selector available

P/A/S/M/B: P, S, M

Date stamp: YES (not available in Green Mode)

Digital filters (capture): n/a

DRIVE MODES

Mode selection: One shot, self timer (10s, 2s), continuous, remote control (3s, 0s), multi-exposure (5M)

Continuous FPS: Approx 1.47 FPS

Self-timer: YES (10s, 2s)

Remote control: YES, infrared (3s, 0s), remote optional

PLAYBACK MODES

Mode selection: One shot, index (9 thumbnails), magnification, movie playback, sound playback, histogram, select & delete, calendar

Mode pallet: Slideshow, resize, trimming, image & sound copy, image rotation, color filter, digital filter, brightness filter, movie edit, redeye edit, voice memo, protect, DPOF, startup image, frame composite (3M)

Magnification: Up to 8x, scrollable

Digital filters (playback): Color filters (13), digital filters (5), brightness

Movie edit: Save as still image, movie divide, movie extract

FILE FORMATS

Still: JPG (EXIF 2.2), DCF 2.0 (design rule for camera file system), DPOF, Print Image Matching III

Movie: AVI (DivX with MPG-4), 30 FPS w/ sound, Movie SR

Sound: WAV (PCM), monaural

FILE STORAGE MATRIX (BASED ON 1GB MEMORY)

STILL   

4000x3000 (12M) 201 291 404

3648x2736 (10M) 242 350 486

3072x2304 (7M) 342 495 685

2592x1944 (5M) 481 695 963

2048x1536 (3M) 728 1053 1458

1024x768 (1024) 1856 2682 3714

640x480 (VGA) 3405 4918 6811

MOVIE   

VGA (640x480) H:M:S 0:46:00 0:57:38 1:09:11

QVGA (320x240) H:M:S 2:57:56 3:41:03 4:14:52

SOUND H:M:S 17:11:28

COMPUTER SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS*

*For device connectivity. Bundled software requirements may vary.

Windows: TBA

Mac: TBA

KIT INCLUSIONS

Optio S12, USB Cable I-USB7, AV Cable I-AVC7(B), Rechargeable Li-Ion Battery D-LI68, Battery Charge Cradle D-BC68(C), AC Plug Cord, Strap O-ST20, Software TBA

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES

AC Adapter Kit K-AC63U, Battery Charger Kit K-BC68U, PTX-210-LHM Leather Case, PTC-L45 Small Nylon Case, Remote Control E (w/ zoom), Remote Control F, Optio Extended Warranty (2 year)