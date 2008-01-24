Pentax Optio M50 Comes in Pink, Silver and Blue But Mostly Vanilla

Here's what $260 will buy you in the point-n-shoot world right now, as embodied by the pleasantly mainstream Pentax Optio M50: a sleek little body (under 4" wide and just over 2" high), a 5X optical zoom lens, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a choice of pink, blue or silver. Little perks like "Smile Capture" make this fun at parties, but no one is going to murder you for it in some dark alley. Come to think of it, depending on where you live it might be a really smart buy. Detailed specs after jump. [Pentax]

The PENTAX Optio M50, with a 5X optical zoom housed in an ultra compact body with fun color options, is the ideal combination of style, function and price for both customers looking to update their camera and new digital users. The camera features a unique Smile Capture function, which distinguishes smiles on a subject and automatically releases the shutter. Available in three color choices including silver, light blue and pink, the Optio M50 will ship in March 2008 for US $229.95.

CAMERA HARDWARE

MODEL: Optio M50

TYPE: Ultra-compact digital camera

PRODUCT CODE:

Silver: 17103, UPC: 027075140400

Light Blue: 17156, UPC: 027075139602

Pink: 17116, UPC: 027075139565

SENSOR

Type: 1/2.35" interline transfer CCD w/ primary color filter

Effective pixels: 8.0 MP

Total pixels: 8.50 MP

Recorded resolutions

Still: 3264x2448 (8M), 2592x1944 (5M), 2304x1728 (4M), 2048x1536 (3M), 1600x1200 (2M), 1024x768 (1024), 640x480 (VGA)

Movie: 640x480 (VGA), 320x240 (QVGA)

Quality levels:  Best,  Better,  Good

LENS

Type/construction: Pentax zoom lens, 8 elements, 6 groups (4 aspherical elements)

Optical zoom: 5x

Focal length (equiv.): 6.3-31.5mm (36-180mm)

Digital zoom: 5.1x

Combined zoom: 25.5x

Intelligent zoom: Approx 6.3x at 5M to 25.5x at VGA

Aperture: f/3.5-5.6

LCD/VIEWFINDER

LCD screen: 2.5" TFT color LCD

LCD coverage: TBA

LCD resolution: 230,000 dots

Wide angle viewable: YES

Optical viewfinder: n/a

FOCUS SYSTEM

Type: TTL contrast detection autofocus

Autofocus: 9 point autofocus, multi/spot/auto-tracking autofocus available

Manual focus: YES

Macro focus: YES

Focus lock: YES, by pressing the shutter release button half way

Focus range:

Normal: 1.31' to infinity (wide), 2.95' to infinity (tele)

Macro: 0.33-1.64' (wide), 1.97-3.3' (tele)

Manual: TBA

FLASH

Type: Built-in series-control auto flash

Flash modes: Auto, flash on, flash off, redeye

Effective range: 14' (wide, auto ISO), 9.2' (tele, auto ISO)

STORAGE MEDIA

Internal memory: 51.1 MB

Removable memory: SD, SDHC

INTERFACES

Ports: USB 2.0 hi-speed, AV out

Video out: NTSC, PAL

Printer interfaces: PictBridge

POWER SUPPLY

Power source: Rechargeable Li-Ion battery D-LI78

Recordable images: Approx 210

Playback time: Approx 240 min

Movie recording time: Approx 70 min

Audio recording time: Approx 300 min

AC adapter available: YES (optional)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions (W x H x D): 3.7 x 2.2 x 0.9"

Weight

Without battery or removable memory: 4.1 oz

Loaded and ready: 4.6 oz

Construction material(s): TBA

Operating temperature: 32-104°F

TIMING

Startup: Approx 2.0 sec

Release lag: Approx 0.003 sec

LANGUAGE SUPPORT

English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Polish, Czech, Hungarian, Turkish, Russian, Thai, Korean, Traditional/Simplified Chinese, Japanese

IMAGE CAPTURE

IMAGE STABILIZATION

Still: Digital SR Mode (auto up to 6400 ISO)

Movie: Movie SR Mode

METERING SYSTEM

Type: TTL

Multi-segment: YES

Center weighted: YES

Spot: YES

Exposure compensation: +/- 2 EV (1/3 steps)

ISO SENSITIVITY

Auto: 64-6400 (ISO 6400 only available in Digital SR mode)

Manual: 64-6400 (ISO 6400 only available in Digital SR mode)

WHITE BALANCE

Auto preset modes: Auto, Daylight, Shade, Tungsten, Fluorescent

Manual mode(s): YES

SHUTTER

Type: TBA

Shutter speed: 1/2000 to 4 sec (4 sec available in Night Scene mode)

CAPTURE MODES

Mode selection: Auto Picture (xxxxx, xxxxx, xxxxx, xxxxx), Program, Night Scene, Movie, Voice Recording, Landscape, Flower, Natural Skin Tone, Portrait, Surf & Snow, Sport, Digital SR (5M), Kids, Pet, Food, Panorama, Digital Wide Angle (5M), Green

Green simplified mode available: YES

Face recognition available: YES, up to 15 faces in all modes, smile capture available

P/A/S/M/B: P

Date stamp: YES (not available in Green Mode)

Digital filters (capture): n/a

DRIVE MODES

Mode selection: One shot, self timer, continuous, Frame Composite (3M)

Continuous FPS: Approx 1.45 FPS

Self-timer: YES

Remote control: n/a

PLAYBACK MODES

Mode selection: One shot, index (9 thumbnails), magnification, movie playback, sound playback, histogram, bright/dark indication, folder display, select & delete, calendar

Mode pallet: Digital SR, slideshow, resize, trimming, image & sound copy, image rotation, digital filter, movie edit, frame composite, redeye edit, voice memo, protect, DPOF, image recovery, startup image, face zooming

Magnification: Up to 8x, scrollable

Digital filters (playback): B&W, sepia, color filters (6), color extract (3), soft, brightness

Movie edit: Save as still image, movie divide

FILE FORMATS

Still: JPG (EXIF 2.2), DCF 2.0 (design rule for camera file system), DPOF, Print Image Matching III

Movie: AVI (Motion JPG), 30/15 FPS w/ sound, color/sepia/B&W, Movie SR

Sound: WAV (PCM), monaural

FILE STORAGE MATRIX (BASED ON 1GB MEMORY)

STILL   

3264x2448 (8M) 242 465 701

2592x1944 (5M) 378 714 1014

2304x1728 (4M) 472 924 1297

2048x1536 (3M) 590 1155 1653

1600x1200 (2M) 943 1547 2277

1024x768 (1024) 1801 2873 3657

640x480 (VGA) 3657 5486 7100

MOVIE 30FPS (15FPS)   

VGA (640x480) H:M:S 0:15:10 (0:30:01) 0:20:19 (0:40:14) 0:30:56 (1:00:57)

QVGA (320x240) H:M:S 0:23:56 (0:47:20) 0:32:42 (1:03:51) 0:47:20 (1:31:26)

SOUND H:M:S 12:28:41

COMPUTER SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS*

*For device connectivity. Bundled software requirements may vary.

Windows: TBA

Mac: TBA

KIT INCLUSIONS

Optio M50, USB Cable I-USB7, AV Cable I-AVC7, Rechargeable Li-Ion Battery D-LI78, Battery Charge Cradle D-BC78(A), AC Plug Cord, Strap O-ST51, Software S-SW77

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES

AC Adapter Kit K-AC78U, Battery Charger Kit K-BC78U, PTX-211 or PTX-210, PTC-L45 or PTC-L50, Optio Extended Warranty