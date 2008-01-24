Pentax K20D DSLR Gets Official With 14.6 Megapixels, Live View and Expanded Dynamic Range

Pentax's long-rumoured US$1299 K20D is a shot square at Canon's 40D and the Nikon D300. Besides price, it bests both in pure megapixel count—14.6 effective, with a new CMOS sensor developed with Samsung—and rocks the same top 3200 ISO (6400 expanded) as the D300. (Is it as impressively noiseless though?) Expanded Dynamic Range promises more contrast-y shots, plus image stabilisation is built into the camera's body. Like the 40D and D300 it adds a live viewfinder, but it's a bit tinier, 2.7 inches to their 3, with less than a third of the D300's resolution, so the screen won't be nearly as gorgeous. It comes up a little short against the competition in a couple of other ways, too. Update: If you're really drooling over the K20D, have a look at the new Pentax-produced walkthrough video below.

AU: Just got back from the Australian Pentax launch... local pricing will be $1,999 for the body plus an 18-55mm lens. Should be available now / very soon...

For one, its continuous shooting mode tops out at 3 FPS at full quality, half of either the 40D or D300. Also, unlike what was rumoured, its RAW A/D processor is only 12-bit, coming in a smidge below their 14-bit processors. Still, it looks like a solid camera for the price. All of the dirty details for photo fiends below.