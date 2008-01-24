Pentax K20D DSLR Gets Official With 14.6 Megapixels, Live View and Expanded Dynamic Range

Pentax's long-rumoured US$1299 K20D is a shot square at Canon's 40D and the Nikon D300. Besides price, it bests both in pure megapixel count—14.6 effective, with a new CMOS sensor developed with Samsung—and rocks the same top 3200 ISO (6400 expanded) as the D300. (Is it as impressively noiseless though?) Expanded Dynamic Range promises more contrast-y shots, plus image stabilisation is built into the camera's body. Like the 40D and D300 it adds a live viewfinder, but it's a bit tinier, 2.7 inches to their 3, with less than a third of the D300's resolution, so the screen won't be nearly as gorgeous. It comes up a little short against the competition in a couple of other ways, too. Update: If you're really drooling over the K20D, have a look at the new Pentax-produced walkthrough video below.
AU: Just got back from the Australian Pentax launch... local pricing will be $1,999 for the body plus an 18-55mm lens. Should be available now / very soon...
For one, its continuous shooting mode tops out at 3 FPS at full quality, half of either the 40D or D300. Also, unlike what was rumoured, its RAW A/D processor is only 12-bit, coming in a smidge below their 14-bit processors. Still, it looks like a solid camera for the price. All of the dirty details for photo fiends below.
MODEL: K20D
TYPE: Digital SLR
PRODUCT CODE:
Body Kit: 19381, UPC: 027075130814
SENSOR
Type: CMOS with primary color filter and integrated Shake/Dust Reduction sensor movement system
Size: 23.4 x 15.6mm
Color depth: 8 bits/channel JPG, 12 bits/channel RAW
Effective pixels: 14.6 MP
Total pixels: 15.1 MP
Recorded resolutions: 4672x3104 (14.6M), 3872x2592 (10M), 3008x2000 (6M), 1824x1216 (2M)
Quality levels: Premium, Best, Better, Good
Dust Removal: Image sensor movement combined with SP coating
LENS MOUNT
Type/construction: Pentax KAF2 bayonet stainless steel mount
Usable lenses: Pentax KAF2, KAF, and KA (K mount, 35mm screwmount, 645/67 med format useable w/ adapter and/or restrictions)
SDM function: YES
Power zoom function: YES
FOCUS SYSTEM
Type: TTL phase-matching 11 point wide autofocus system (SAFOX VIII)
Focus modes: AF Single (w/ focus lock), AF Continuous, Manual
Focus point adjustment: Auto, User-selectable, Center
AF assist: YES, via built-in flash
VIEWFINDER
Type: Pentaprism
Coverage (field of view): 95%
Magnification: 0.95x (w/ 50mm f/1.4 at infinity)
Standard focusing screen: Natural-Bright-Matte II
Diopter adjustment: -2.5 to 1.5
Depth of field preview: Optical diaphragm stop down, Digital, Live View (FOV 100%, magnification 4x/8x available, grid pattern available)
LCD MONITOR
Type: 2.7" TFT color LCD monitor, adjustable brightness/color, Live View available (TTL by image sensor, 100% FOV)
Resolution: Approx 230,000 dots
Wide angle viewable: YES, approx 160° horizontal/vertical
BUILT-IN FLASH
Type: Retractable P-TTL popup flash
Guide number: 13 (100/m)
Coverage: 28mm wide angle (equivalent to 35mm)
Flash modes: on, redeye, slow sync, slow sync + redeye, trailing curtain sync, wireless
Flash exposure compensation: -2 to +1 EV in 1/2 steps
EXTERNAL FLASH
Type: Hot Shoe (P-TTL, high speed sync available), Wireless with PENTAX dedicated flash, X-Sync socket
Synchronization speed: 1/180s
STORAGE MEDIA
Internal memory: n/a
Removable memory: SD, SDHC
INTERFACES
Ports: USB 2.0 hi-speed, video out, DC input, cable switch, X-Sync socket
Video out: NTSC, PAL
Printer interfaces: PictBridge
POWER SUPPLY
Power source: Rechargeable Li-Ion battery D-LI50, BG2 Battery Grip (optional) for second D-LI50 battery
Recordable images: Approx 740 (approx 530 with 50% flash)
Playback time: Approx 330 min
AC adapter available: YES (optional)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Body dimensions (W x H x D): 5.6 x 4.0 x 2.76"
Body weight
Without battery or removable memory: 25.2 oz
Loaded and ready: 28.2 oz
Construction material(s): Reinforced plastic polymer shell surrounding a rugged stainless steel chassis
Operating temperature: 32-104°F
IMAGE STABILIZATION
Type: Body-based, sensor shift Shake Reduction (4 stops maximum)
METERING SYSTEM
Type: TTL open-aperture, 16 segment metering
Sensitivity range: EV 0-21 (ISO 100, 50mm f/1.4)
Multi-segment: YES, 16 segments
Center weighted: YES
Spot: YES
Exposure compensation: +/- 3EV (1/2 steps), +/- 2EV (1/3 steps)
Exposure lock: YES
Exposure bracketing: YES, 3 or 5 frames, up to +/- 2EV (1/2 or 1/3 steps)
ISO SENSITIVITY
Auto: 100-3200 ISO (1, 1/2, 1/3 steps), Bulb mode up to ISO 1600, expanded range ISO available to ISO 6400
Manual: 100-3200 ISO (1, 1/2, 1/3 steps), Bulb mode up to ISO 1600, expanded range ISO available to ISO 6400
WHITE BALANCE*
Auto preset modes: Auto, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten, Fluorescent (W, D, N), Flash, Colour Temperature
Manual mode(s): YES
* WB fine adjustment available
SHUTTER
Type: Electronically controlled, vertical run, focal plane shutter
Shutter speed: 1/4000 to 30 sec, bulb available
CAPTURE MODES
Mode selection: Green, Program, Sensitivity Priority, Shutter Priority, Aperture Priority, Shutter and Aperture Priority, Metered Manual, X Speed, Bulb, USER
Green simplified mode available: YES
P/A/S/M/B: P, A, S, M, B (extended modes include Sv, TAv)
Date stamp: n/a
Digital filters (capture): Custom Image Function includes Bright, Natural, Portrait, Landscape, and Vibrant modes, each with gamut radar and fine adjustment of saturation, hue, contrast, and sharpness. Monochrome includes adjustment for filter effects (green, yellow, orange, red, magenta, blue, cyan, infrared), toning (sepia warm/cool), contrast, and sharpness (regular and fine adjustment scales).
Data record: Folder Name (standard, date), File Name (standard, customisable)
DRIVE MODES
Mode selection: Single, Continuous (Hi, Lo), Burst (1.6M, JPG), Self-Timer (12s, 2s), Remote (0s, 3s), Remote Continuous, Auto Bracket, Extended Bracket, Multi-Exposure, Interval
Continuous FPS:
- 3.0 FPS (38 JPG and Continuous Hi, 14 RAW PEF, 16 RAW DNG)
- 2.3 FPS (unlimited JPG and Continuous Lo, 14 RAW PEF, 16 RAW DNG)
- 20 FPS in Burst mode (115 at 1.6M, , JPG)
Self-timer: YES (12s, 2s)
Remote control: YES, infrared (0s, 3s, continuous) and cable switch supported
PLAYBACK MODES
Mode selection: One shot, two shots, index (4, 9, or 16 thumbnails), magnification, image rotation, folder view, slideshow, histogram, bright/dark indicators, RAW to JPG
Magnification: Up to 32x, scrollable
Digital filters (playback): B&W (4), Sepia (3), Colour (18), Colour Extract (6), Soft (3), Illustration, HDR (3), Slim (+/- 8), Brightness (+/- 8)
FILE FORMATS
Still: RAW PEF/DNG, JPG (EXIF 2.21), DCF 2.0 (design rule for camera file system), DPOF, Print Image Matching III
CUSTOM FUNCTIONS
Functions available: 36
FILE STORAGE MATRIX (BASED ON 1GB MEMORY)
JPG **** *** ** *
4672x3104 (14.6M) 68 117 212 411
3872x2592 (10M) 101 168 296 616
3008x2000 (6M) 176 285 491 915
1824x1216 (2M) 461 737 1233 2238
RAW
4672x3120 (14.6M) 40
COMPUTER SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS*
*For device connectivity. Bundled software requirements may vary.
Windows: Windows XP/Vista, USB port
Mac: MacOS 10.2 or later, USB 2.0 port
KIT INCLUSIONS
K20D body, USB Cable I-USB17, Video Cable I-VC28, Rechargeable Li-Ion Battery D-LI50, Battery Charge Cradle D-BC50, AC Plug Cord, Strap O-ST53, Hotshoe Cover FK, Eyecup FP, Body Mount Cover, Finder Cap for ME, Focusing Screen LF-80 Frame Matte, Bottom Cap K10D, Software CD-ROM S-SW74/75
OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES
AC Adapter Kit D-AC50, Battery Charger Kit K-BC50, Battery Grip BG2, Cap D-BG2 (for battery grip), Focusing Screen LL-80 AF Divided Matte, Focusing Screen LI-80 AF Scale Matte, Remote Control F, Cable Switch CS-205, Magnifying Eyepiece O-ME53, DSLR Gadget Bag, DSLR Sling Bag