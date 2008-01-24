Pentax K200D Swipes K10D's 10.2-Megapixel Imager for Hot Entry-Level DSLR

Pentax's previously peeked and rumoured K200D also officially exists today, bringing with it a 10.2MP hand-me-down sensor from the K10D, Pentax's now-outdated prosumer model. It's on the same strata as Nikon's D80, with same MP count (its sensor is a smidge smaller, 23.5 x 15.7mm to the D80's 23.6 x 15.8mm), 12 bits/channel RAW and 100-1600 ISO range, though the K200D is a bit cheaper ($US800 w/ lens), has a bigger screen (2.7 inches) and shoots a slightly slower continuously (2.8FPS to 3). Like the K20D, it has Expand Dynamic Range for poppier images, and image stabilisation ("shake reduction" in Pentax-speak) built into the camera's body.

Interestingly, they chose not to trickle down live view as a differentiator, which could hurt depending on whether or not Canon puts it in their rumoured EOS 400D successor. Of course, this could indicate makers writ large are leaning against doing so for now to keep some distance between entry-level and pricier models. And the specs are after the jump:

AU: For those keen on the knowledge, we're looking at a $1,199 RRP, which will include the Pentax 18-55mm lens