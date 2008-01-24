Pentax K200D Swipes K10D's 10.2-Megapixel Imager for Hot Entry-Level DSLR

Pentax's previously peeked and rumoured K200D also officially exists today, bringing with it a 10.2MP hand-me-down sensor from the K10D, Pentax's now-outdated prosumer model. It's on the same strata as Nikon's D80, with same MP count (its sensor is a smidge smaller, 23.5 x 15.7mm to the D80's 23.6 x 15.8mm), 12 bits/channel RAW and 100-1600 ISO range, though the K200D is a bit cheaper ($US800 w/ lens), has a bigger screen (2.7 inches) and shoots a slightly slower continuously (2.8FPS to 3). Like the K20D, it has Expand Dynamic Range for poppier images, and image stabilisation ("shake reduction" in Pentax-speak) built into the camera's body.
Interestingly, they chose not to trickle down live view as a differentiator, which could hurt depending on whether or not Canon puts it in their rumoured EOS 400D successor. Of course, this could indicate makers writ large are leaning against doing so for now to keep some distance between entry-level and pricier models. And the specs are after the jump:
AU: For those keen on the knowledge, we're looking at a $1,199 RRP, which will include the Pentax 18-55mm lens
MODEL: K200D TYPE: Digital SLR PRODUCT CODE: Body Kit: 19541, UPC: 027075138131 Lens Kit: 19554, UPC: 027075139855
SENSOR
Type: Interline interlace CCD with primary color filter and integrated Shake/Dust Reduction sensor movement system
Size: 23.5 x 15.7mm
Color depth: 8 bits/channel JPG, 12 bits/channel RAW
Effective pixels: 10.2 MP
Total pixels: 10.75 MP
Recorded resolutions: 3872x2592 (10M), 3008x2000 (6M), 1824x1216 (2M)
Quality levels: Best, Better, Good
Dust removal: Image sensor movement combined with SP coating
LENS MOUNT
Type/construction: Pentax KAF2 bayonet stainless steel mount
Usable lenses: Pentax KAF2, KAF, and KA (K mount, 35mm screwmount, 645/67 med format useable w/ adapter and/or restrictions)
SDM function: YES
Power zoom function: n/a
FOCUS SYSTEM
Type: TTL phase-matching 11 point wide autofocus system (SAFOX VIII)
Focus modes: AF Single (w/ focus lock), Manual, AF Continuous available in Action mode (including Auto Pict Action), Kids mode, Pet mode, P/A/S/M/B/Sv
Focus point adjustment: Auto, User-Selectable, Center
AF assist: YES, via built-in flash
VIEWFINDER
Type: Penta-Mirror
Coverage (field of view): 96%
Magnification: 0.85x (w/ 50mm f/1.4 at infinity)
Standard focusing screen: Natural-Bright-Matte II
Diopter adjustment: -2.5 to 1.5
Depth of field preview: Optical diaphragm stop down, Digital
LCD MONITOR
Type: 2.7" TFT color LCD monitor, adjustable brightness
Resolution: Approx 230,000 dots
Wide angle viewable: YES, approx 160° horizontal/vertical
BUILT-IN FLASH
Type: Retractable P-TTL popup flash
Guide number: 13 (100/m)
Coverage: 28mm wide angle (equivalent to 35mm)
Flash modes: TBA
Flash exposure compensation: -2 to 1 EV in 1/2 steps
EXTERNAL FLASH
Type: Hot Shoe (P-TTL, high speed sync available), Wireless with PENTAX dedicated flash
Synchronization speed: 1/180s
STORAGE MEDIA
Internal memory: n/a
Removable memory: SD, SDHC
INTERFACES
Ports: USB 2.0 hi-speed, video out, DC input, cable switch
Video out: NTSC, PAL
Printer interfaces: PictBridge
POWER SUPPLY
Power source: 4* AA (lithium, alkaline, NiMH rechargeable)
Recordable images: Approx 1100 w/ lithium (approx 550 w/ 50% flash use)
Playback time: Approx 700 min
AC adapter available: YES (optional)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Body dimensions (W x H x D): 5.2 x 3.7 x 2.9"
Body weight
Without battery or removable memory: 22.2 oz
Loaded and ready: 24.3 oz w/ lithium batteries (25.6 oz w/ alkaline batteries)
Construction material(s): Reinforced plastic polymer shell around a rugged stainless steel chassis
Operating temperature: 32-104°F
IMAGE STABILIZATION
Type: Body-based, sensor shift Shake Reduction (4 stops maximum)
METERING SYSTEM
Type: TTL open aperture, 16 segment metering
Sensitivity range: EV 0-21 (ISO 100, 50mm f/1.4)
Multi-segment: YES, 16 segments
Center weighted: YES
Spot: YES
Exposure compensation: +/- 2 EV (1/2 or 1/3 steps)
Exposure lock: YES
Exposure bracketing: YES, 3 frames, up to +/- 1.5 (1/2 steps) or +/- 1.0 (1/3 steps)
ISO SENSITIVITY
Auto: 100-1600 ISO (1, 1/2, 1/3 steps)
Manual: 100-1600 ISO (1, 1/2, 1/3 steps)
WHITE BALANCE*
Auto preset modes: Auto, Daylight, Shade, Cloudy, Tungsten, Fluorescent (W, D, N), Flash, Color Temperature
Manual mode(s): YES
* WB fine adjustment available
SHUTTER
Type: Electronically controlled, vertical run, focal plane shutter
Shutter speed: 1/4000 to 30 sec, bulb available
CAPTURE MODES
Mode selection: Auto Picture, Picture (Portrait, Landscape, Macro, Action, Night Scene Portrait, Standard Flash-Off), Scene (Night Scene, Surf & Snow, Food, Sunset, Kids, Pet, Candlelight, Museum), Program, Sensitivity Priority, Shutter Priority, Aperture Priority, Metered Manual, Bulb
Green simplified mode available: n/a
P/A/S/M/B: P, A, S, M, B (extended modes include Sv)
Date stamp: n/a
Digital filters (capture): TBA
Data record: Folder Name (standard, date)
DRIVE MODES
Mode selection: Single, Continuous (Hi, Lo), Self-Timer (12s, 2s), Remote (0s, 3s), Auto Bracket
Continuous FPS:
- 2.8 FPS (4 JPG and Continuous Hi, 4 RAW)
- 1.1 FPS (unlimited JPG and Continuous Lo, 4 RAW)
Self-timer: YES (12s, 2s)
Remote control: YES, infrared (0s, 3s) and cable switch supported
PLAYBACK MODES
Mode selection: One shot, two shots, index (4, 9, or 16 thumbnails), magnification, image rotation, folder view, slideshow, histogram, bright/dark indicators, RAW to JPG
Magnification: Up to 16x, scrollable
Digital filters (playback): B&W, Sepia, Color (18), Soft (3), Illustration, HDR (3), Slim (+/- 8), Brightness (+/- 8)
FILE FORMATS
Still: RAW PEF/DNG, JPG (EXIF 2.21), DCF 2.0 (design rule for camera file system), DPOF, Print Image Matching III
CUSTOM FUNCTIONS
Functions available: 23
FILE STORAGE MATRIX (BASED ON 1GB MEMORY)
JPG *** ** *
3872x2592 (10M) 202 343 586
3008x2000 (6M) 335 570 974
1824x1216 (2M) 902 1549 2627
RAW
3872x2592 (10M) 58
COMPUTER SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS*
*For device connectivity. Bundled software requirements may vary.
Windows: Windows XP/Vista, USB port
Mac: MacOS 10.2 or later, USB 2.0 port
KIT INCLUSIONS
K200D body (18-55 lens with lens kit), USB Cable I-USB17, Video Cable I-VC28, Strap O-ST53, Hotshoe Cover FK, Eyecup FO, Body Mount Cover, Finder Cap for ME, Software CD-ROM S-SW74, AA Lithium Batteries (*4)
OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES
AC Adapter Kit K-AC76U, Battery Grip BG3, Remote Control F, Cable Switch CS-205, Magnifying Eyepiece O-ME53 (1.2x), DSLR Gadget Bag, DSLR Sling Bag