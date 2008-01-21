PC Stands For Portal Case

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

WCcase1.jpgMuch more tech-y than some case mods we could mention is this Weighted Companion deal from Magnus Persson, based on those handy crate-like things all you Portal players are fond of throwing around. Magnus designed and completed the 7.9-inch-wide case in the space of a week. Still, he managed to successfully squeeze a VIA Epia EX1500G motherboard in there along with a PicoPSU, 2GB of memory, a 250GB HDD and WLAN, which makes it pretty capable for its tiny dimensions. Shame about the cutsey hearts, but we've got to blame the game designers for that.

