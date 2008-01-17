PC Builder Decides To Optimise User, Creates Performance-Enhancing Drug

How's this for a blurring of the line between man and machine? German PC builder Tomarni specializes in super-silent machines as well as, it seems, some gaming systems. Having tweaked all that there was to tweak to achieve "maximum performance" on the PCs themselves, they claim it was time to face up to the real weakest link: that damn human user. The solution? A performance-enhancing pill called FpsBrain.

Here it is, in Tomarni's own words:

Being ambitious computer players ourselves, we are almost daily working on optimizing our computer systems in order to achieve maximum performance. Despite all the investment, one factor has not been considered: the player himself. FpsBrain was developed to maximize the playing skills of the computer player.

Some other scary-sounding tidbits:

• FpsBrain contains only ingredients that have been tested and are approved in Germany.

• FpsBrain is mostly being used by professional computer players.

• All our staff use FpsBrain at least four times a week to enhance their mental performance and their work efficiency.