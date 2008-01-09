Turning Lamp by designer Seungchan Lee, is a revolutionary design that blends a lamp and a PC; two items that aren't usually associated with each other. The PC sits atop a lamp stand that still has its power-pull-cord, allowing for the PC's power to be controlled by simply pulling on the cord. With an OLED screen on each face of the PC, each of the 4 sides can act as their own screen allowing 4 users to do their own thing. The screens themselves can display pictures, music, weather, memos, aquariums etc. Being completely wireless, the Turning Lamp is controlled by a compact folding touchscreen keyboard and a pen style mouse. Hit the jump to see more this beautiful lamp / PC mash-up.
PC + Lamp = Turning Lamp
