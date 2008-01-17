Panasonic's Evolta Batteries Last The Longest, and They Have a Guinness Record to Prove It

It looks like the folks at the Guinness Book of World Records took some time away from determining how many frat boys can fit into a Volkswagen to bestow the title of "world's longest-lasting AA alkaline battery cell" onto Panasonic's new EVOLTA. According to their findings, EVOLTAs have a 10 year shelf-life —which is nearly double the duration of other products on the market.

Panasonic's EVOLTA batteries will also keep gadgets running up to 20% longer than offerings from Duracell and Energizer —as well as their own Oxyride brand. Unfortunately, US residents are going to have to wait until sometime later this year to get their hands on the product —but Japanese customers can power up starting on April 28th for about $6.00 for a pack of four. [Canadian Press via Inventor Spot]