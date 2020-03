Panasonic is apparently testing the "effectiveness" of RSS in the press room. Turns out, it's very effective, since they've scooped themselves on their PMA lineup! All of the links go to blank pages for now, but at least we know what's coming: New FS-series, FX-35 (their first w/ a 25mm wide-angle lens), budget LZ line and a set of "superzoom" TZ cameras. Sounds exciting—can't wait 'til we see what's actually behind the links. [Panasonic via Engadget]