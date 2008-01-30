Panasonic Lumix TZ5 Is 10X Zoom Camera and HD Camcorder Rolled Into One

Panasonic, obviously eager to combine its skills in HD video and still photography, has built what might be a camcorder-killer: the US$350 Lumix TZ5 9.1-megapixel camera with 10X optical zoom lens and 720p high-definition video recording. There are some features we've seen before from Pana: an optical image stabiliser, motion-sensitive ISO control and smart detection of up to 15 faces. Added to that are new powers: automatic exposure adjustment and ever-important in-camera redeye fixing. The junior version of this camera is the US$300 TZ4. Though it has the same 28mm wide angle 10X zoom lens, it's got a 2.5" LCD with 230,000 dots, rather than the TZ5's super-fine 460,000-dot 3-incher. It's 8 megapixels, and it won't shoot in HD. I say spring the extra US$50 and treat yourself to the way better camera. Gallery and press release after jump. [Panasonic]

PANASONIC EXPANDS ITS AWARD-WINNING TZ-FAMILY OF LUMIX COMPACT, SUPERZOOM DIGITAL CAMERAS

New LUMIX TZ5 and TZ4 Offer 10x Optical Zoom, 28mm Wide-Angle Lenses and Advanced Intelligent Auto Mode Technologies for Increased Ease-of-Use

LAS VEGAS, NV (January 29, 2008) - Panasonic today introduced two new additions to its award-winning TZ-family of LUMIX digital cameras, the DMC-TZ5 and DMC-TZ4 - both packing a 28mm wide-angle, 10X optical zoom Leica DC lens in a compact design, ideal for the active user needing a versatile camera. By combining a 28mm wide-angle lens, which lets the user capture a wider-framed shot when compared to a traditional 35mm camera, with the TZ-Series 10x optical zoom - consumers are empowered to take expanded shots, both wide and far. Adding to these feature-rich digital cameras, Panasonic also expands its Intelligent Auto technologies with new Intelligent Exposure and Digital Red-eye Correction.

"Panasonic is taking digital photography to a new level and recognizes that everyone, not just professionals, should be equipped with a digital camera powerful enough to take high-quality photos, but compact enough to carry with them everyday," said Alex Fried, National Marketing Manager, Imaging, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "With the success of the TZ3, we're confident that the enhancements we've made to the 2008 TZ-family will make them a must-have for consumers who appreciate advanced, intuitive and versatile digital cameras."

With the addition of Intelligent Exposure and Digital Red-eye Correction, Panasonic's Advanced Intelligent Auto mode consists of seven intuitive technologies, all which are specifically designed to help make photo-taking an enjoyable and seamless process unnoticed by the consumer - helping them to take clear photos. When in Advanced Intelligent Auto mode, the following technologies all operate automatically; the consumer does not need to change any settings:

• Intelligent Exposure - With this new feature, photos will no longer be under- or over-exposed. Instead, the TZ5 and TZ4, instantly analyze the framed image and adjusts the brightness in areas that are too dark because of dim lighting, backlighting or the use of the flash. The camera will automatically adjust the brightness accordingly.

• Digital Red-eye Correction*- This feature helps to eliminate the red-eye problem that sometimes results when taking flash shots at the night. Incorporated into the built-in flash, the camera emits a small preliminary flash before the main flash, detects red-eye and will digitally correct it.

• MEGA O.I.S. - Gyrosensors detect hand-shake and the lens system shifts to compensate, helping to prevent hand-shake from creating a blurry image.

• Intelligent ISO - With Intelligent ISO, the TZ4 and TZ5 can determine if the photo subject is moving and change the ISO setting and shutter speed accordingly, thus giving a blur-free photo.

• Intelligent Scene Selector - Intelligent Scene Selector senses the ambient conditions, recognizes the shooting environment and will automatically select the appropriate scene mode from: Scenery, Portrait, Macro, Night Portrait or Night Scenery mode. This intuitive technology, helps the consumer use the most common scene modes that are built into the camera, but often go unused, without making any manual adjustments.

• Face Detection - Panasonic's Face Detection detects faces anywhere in the frame and automatically chooses the optimal focus and exposure settings so portraits come out clear and crisp. Detecting up to 15 faces, Panasonic's Face Detection can even track a face if the subject is moving.

• Continuous AF - The Continuous AF (auto focus) system maintains focus on the subject even without pressing a shutter button halfway, thus minimizing the AF time.

Also new to the TZ5 and the TZ4 is the Venus Engine IV, Panasonic's new high-performance image processing LSI. The Venus Engine IV produces higher-quality pictures than its predecessor, the Venus Engine III, by using a more advanced signal processing system. The new Venus Engine IV also improves noise reduction, elevates the detection accuracy and corrective effects in both MEGA O.I.S. and Intelligent ISO and reduces the shutter release time lag. Both models also incorporate Intelligent LCD, which detects the lighting condition and controls the brightness level of the LCD in 11 fine steps, to offer optimal clarity in any situation, whether dark or light; indoors or outdoors. With a newly developed 460,000-dot high resolution in the TZ5's 3.0-inch LCD and 230,000-dot in the TZ4's 2.5-inch LCD, photos can be easily viewed on the display, regardless of the shooting environment.

The TZ5, with 9.1 megapixels is capable of recording 720p High Definition motion pictures, and because of its support of SD Memory Cards, is easily compatible with Panasonic VIERA Plasma HDTVs that have an integrated SD Memory Card slot, so viewing photos is simple. The TZ4, with 8.1 megapixels, joins the TZ5 in its ability to take 1920 x 1080 pixel High Definition-ready photos that perfectly fit a wide-screen (16:9) HDTV. Also, with the newly added HD component output capability, users can also connect the TZ models to an HDTV and watch a slideshow complete with mood-appropriate music, choosing from natural, slow, urban and swing.

The Panasonic LUMIX DMC-TZ5 is available in blue, black and silver models for a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $349.95, while the DMC-TZ4 is available in black and silver for an MSRP of $299.95. Both models will be available in late March 2008.

*Digital Red-eye Correction available only on the LUMIX DMC-TZ5.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Secaucus, N.J., Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Matsushita Electric Industrial Co. Ltd. (NYSE: MC) and the hub of Panasonic's U.S. marketing, sales, service and R&D operations. In its commitment to provide consumers with extensive imaging resources, Panasonic LUMIX established the Digital Photo Academy, a series of nationwide workshops designed to instruct consumers how to optimize the features on their digital cameras and produce high-quality photos. Panasonic is honored to support OUR PLACE - The World's Heritage, a project that will create the world's largest photographic collection of UNESCO World Heritage sites, with acclaimed photographers exclusively using LUMIX digital cameras to capture all images. Information about Panasonic LUMIX digital still cameras and its affiliated programs is available at www.panasonic.com/dsc.

# # #

DMC-TZ5/ DMC-TZ4 Specifications

DMC-TZ5: S-Silver, K-Black, A-Blue

DMC-TZ4: S-Silver, K-Black

? DMC-TZ5 / DMC-TZ4

Dimensions (W x H x D) TZ5: 103.3 x 59.3 x 36.5 mm (4.07 x 2.33 x 1.44 in)

? TZ4: 103.3 x 59.3 x 36.2 mm (4.07 x 2.33 x 1.43 in)

Weight TZ5: Approx. 214g (0.47 Ib) Approx. 240g with Battery and SD Memory Card (0.53 lb)

? TZ4: Approx. 208g (0.46Ib) Approx. 234g with Battery and SD Memory Card (0.52 lb)

Camera Effective Pixels TZ5: 9.1 Mega pixels

? TZ4: 8.1 Mega pixels

Image Sensor TZ5: 1/2.33" 10.7 Total Mega Pixels CCD, Primary Color Filter

? TZ4: 1/2.5" 8.32 Total Mega Pixels CCD, Primary Color Filter

Optical Zoom 10x

Extra Optical Zoom TZ5:

? 4:3 Aspect Ratio: 11.3x for 7Mega, 13.5x for 5Mega, 16.9x for 3Mega, 2Mega, 0.3Mega

? 3:2 Aspect Ratio: 11.6x for 6Mega, 13.9x for 4.5Mega, 16.9x for 2.5Mega

? 16:9 Aspect Ratio: 12.1x for 5.5Mega, 14.5x for 3.5Mega, 16.9x for 2Mega

? TZ4:

? TZ4: 4:3 Aspect Ratio: 12.8x for 5Mega, 15.9x for 3Mega, 2Mega, 0.3Mega

? 3:2 Aspect Ratio: 12.8x for 4.5Mega, 15.9x for 2.5Mega

? 16:9 Aspect Ratio: 12.8x for 3.5Mega, 15.9x for 2Mega

Digital Zoom 4x

? ( Max. 40.0 x combined with Optical Zoom without Extra Optical Zoom )

? TZ5: (Max. 67.5x combined with Extra Optical Zoom)

? TZ4: (Max. 63.8x combined with Extra Optical Zoom)

Focal Length f=4.7-47mm (35mm Equiv.: 28-280mm)

Lens LEICA DC VARIO-ELMAR

? 11 elements in 9 groups

? (3 Aspherical Lenses / 4 Aspherical surfaces, 1 ED lens)

Aperture Wide: F3.3 / F8.0 (2 steps) Tele: F4.9 / F11 (2 steps)

Optical Image Stabilizer MEGA O.I.S. (Mode1/ Mode2)

Focusing Area Normal: Wide 50cm/ Tele 200cm - infinity

? Macro / Intelligent AUTO / Clipboard : Wide 5cm / Max 200cm / Tele 100cm - infinity

AF Metering Face / 1-point/ 1-point high speed/ 3-point high speed/ 9-point/ Spot

Focus Normal / Macro, Continuous AF (in Intelligent Auto, On/Off)

AF Assist Lamp Yes

ISO Sensitivity Auto /100 / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600

? (High Sensitivity Mode : Auto(1600 - 6400) )

White Balance Auto / Daylight / Cloudy / Shade / Halogen / White Set

? White Balance Adjustment (±10steps, except for auto set)

Exposure Program AE

Exposure Compensation 1/3 EV step, +/-2 EV

Backlight Compensation Yes (at Intelligent AUTO mode)

Auto (AE) Bracketing +/- 1/3 EV ~1EV step, 3 frames

Light Metering Intelligent Multiple/ Center Weighted/ Spot

Rec Mode (Mode Dial) Intelligent AUTO, Normal Picture, Motion Picture, Clipboard, Scene 1, Scene 2

Scene Mode TZ5:

? Portrait, Soft Skin, Scenery, Sports, Night Portrait, Night Scenery, Self-Portrait,

? Food, Party, Candle Light, Baby1, Baby2, Pet, Sunset, High sensitivity, Hi-Speed Burst,

? Starry Sky, Fireworks, Beach, Snow, Aerial photo, Underwater, Multi Aspect

? TZ4:

? Portrait, Soft Skin, Scenery, Sports, Night Portrait, Night Scenery, Self-Portrait,

? Food, Party, Candle Light, Baby1, Baby2, Pet, Sunset, High sensitivity, Hi-Speed Burst,

? Starry Sky, Fireworks, Beach, Snow, Aerial photo, Underwater

Shutter Speed 8-1/2000 sec, Starry Sky Mode : 15, 30, 60sec.

Self Timer 2sec / 10sec

Auto Review 1sec, 2sec, Zoom, Hold

Color Mode Standard, Natural, Vivid, Black & White, Sepia, Cool, Warm

Recording Format Still Image: JPEG(Design rule for Camera File system, based on Exif 2.21 standard)

? DPOF corresponding

? Image with audio: JPEG (Design rule for Camera File system, based on Exif 2.21 standard)

? + QuickTime

? Motion picture: QuickTime Motion JPEG

Recording Image Size TZ5:

? Still Image:

? 4:3 Aspect Ratio:

? 3456 x 2592 pixels, 3072 x 2304 pixels, 2560 x 1920 pixels, 2048 x 1536 pixels,

? 1600 x 1200 pixels, 640 x 480 pixels

? 3:2 Aspect Ratio:

? 3552 x 2368 pixels, 3072 x 2048 pixels, 2560 x 1712 pixels, 2048 x 1360 pixels

? 16:9 Aspect Ratio:

? 3712 x 2088, 3072 x 1728 pixels, 2560 x 1440 pixels,1920 x 1080 pixels

? TZ4:

? Still Image:

? 4:3 Aspect Ratio:

? 3264 x 2448 pixels, 2560 x 1920pixels, 2048 x 1536 pixels,

? 1600 x 1200 pixels, 640 x 480 pixels

? 3:2 Aspect Ratio:

? 3264 x 2176 pixels, 2560 x 1712 pixels, 2048 x 1360 pixels

? 16:9 Aspect Ratio:

? 3264 x 1840 pixels, 2560 x 1440 pixels,1920 x 1080 pixels

Image Quality

Fine / Standard

Motion Picture TZ5:

? 4:3 Aspect Ratio: 640 x 480 pixels, 320 x 240 pixels 30 fps, 10 fps

? 16:9 Aspect Ratio: 848 x 480 pixels 30 fps, 10 fps

? HD?16:9 Aspect Ratio?: 1280x720 30fps, 15fps

? TZ4:

? 4:3 Aspect Ratio: 640 x 480 pixels, 320 x 240 pixels 30 fps, 10 fps

? 16:9 Aspect Ratio: 848 x 480 pixels 30 fps, 10 fps

Burst Shooting Mode TZ5:

? Full-Resolution Image

? 2.5 frames/sec Max. 5 images (Standard mode), Max 3 mages (Fine Mode)

? High-speed Burst Mode:

? Approx. 6 frames/sec (recorded in 2M for 4:3, 2.5M for 3:2, 2M for 16:9)

? TZ4:

? Full-Resolution Image

? 3 frames/sec Max. 7 images (Standard mode), Max 4 images (Fine Mode)

? High-speed Burst Mode:

? Approx. 7 frames/sec (recorded in 2M for 4:3, 2.5M for 3:2, 2M for 16:9)

Unlimited consecutive shooting Yes

Intelligent Exposure Yes

Digital Red Eye Correction TZ5: Yes / TZ4: No

Easy Zoom / Zoom Resume Yes / Yes

Zoom in Motion Picture Recording Yes

Still Image Rec. with Audio 5 sec

Audio Dubbing Max. 10sec

Real-time histogram Yes

Composition Guide line Yes (2 patterns)

Built-in-Memory approx. 50MB

Scene Mode Help Screen Yes

Auto Angle Detection Yes

Travel Date / World Time Yes / Yes

Title Edit Yes

Text Stamp Yes

Built-in-Flash Auto, Auto/Red-eye Reduction, Forced On, Slow Sync./Red-eye Reduction, Forced Off

? 0.6 - 5.3m (Wide/ISO Auto), 1.0 - 3.6m (Tele/ISO Auto)

LCD Monitor TZ5: 3.0" Polycrystalline TFT LCD Display (460K dots), Field of View : approx. 100%

? AUTO Power LCD mode, Power LCD mode, High angle mode

? TZ4: 2.5" TFT LCD Display (230K dots), Field of View : approx. 100%

? AUTO Power LCD mode, Power LCD mode, High angle mode

Playback mode TZ5:

? [REC] /[Play]Selector switch

? 30-thumbnail display, 12-thumbnail display, calendar display,

? zoomed playback (16x max.), playback of favorite pictures,

? image rotation, Resizing (selectable number of pixels),

? trimming, protection, aspect conv. DPOF print setting ?

? Creating still pictures from a motion picture, Dual image playback

? TZ4:

? [REC] /[Play]Selector switch

? 30-thumbnail display, 12-thumbnail display, calendar display,

? zoomed playback (16x max.), playback of favorite pictures,

? image rotation, Resizing (selectable number of pixels),

? trimming, protection, aspect conv. DPOF print setting ?

Slideshow Mode Yes (duration & effect with music adjustable)

Category Playback Yes (in slideshow mode and normal playback)

OSD language English,German,French,Italian,Spanish,Polish,Czech,Hungarian,Russian,

Chinese(Traditional),Chinese(Simplified), Netherlandic,Thai,Korean,

Turkish, Portuguese, Arabic, Persian, Japanese

?

Recording Media Built-in Memory

? SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, MultiMediaCard(Still image only)

Microphone Yes

Speaker Yes

Interface DC Input, AV Output (NTSC/PAL), HD AV Output (Component), USB2.0 High speed

Direct Print PictBridge

Power Li-ion Battery Pack (3.7V, 1000mAh) (Included)

? AC Adaptor (Input: 110-240V AC) (Optional)

Battery life (approx.) TZ5: 300 pictures (CIPA Standard)*1

? TZ4: 330 pictures (CIPA Standard)*1

Included Software PHOTOfunSTUDIO -viewer-

? ArcSoft (MediaImpression / Panorama Maker)

? USB Driver

Standard Accessories Battery Charger, Battery Pack, Battery carrying case

? AV Cable, USB Connection Cable, Strap, CD-ROM

*1. Shooting conditions: 23°C with 50% humidity; LCD on; using SD Memory Card; starting to shoot 30 seconds after turning on the power; shooting once every 30 seconds with the flash in full operation for every other shot; changing the zoom setting from telephoto to wide, or wide to telephoto, for each shot; and temporarily turning the power off after each 10 shots (long enough to lower the battery temperature).

*The number of recordable pictures decreases in Auto Power LCD mode or Power LCD mode.

*Some accessories are not available in some countries.

*The use of recorded or printed materials that are protected by copyright for any purpose other than personal enjoyment is prohibited, as it would infringe upon the rights of the copyright holder.

*Leica is a registered trademark of Leica Microsystems IR GmbH.

*The LEICA DC VARIO-ELMAR lenses are manufactured using measurement instruments and quality assurance systems that have been certified by Leica Camera AG based on the company's quality standards.

*All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective corporations.

*QuickTime and the QuickTime logo are used under license. QuickTime is a registered trademark in the U.S. and other countries.

*This unit is compatible with both SD Memory cards and SDHC Memory cards. You can only use SDHC Memory cards on devices that are compatible with them. You cannot use SDHC Memory cards on devices that are only compatible with SD Memory cards. (When using a SDHC Memory card on another device, be sure to read the operating instructions for that device.)

*Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.