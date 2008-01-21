Panasonic Lumix DMC-LS80 Wins "Best 8MP Camera This Weekend" Award

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Lumix%20DMC-LS80%20GI.jpgOur Panasonic pals just dropped a new compact digital camera into their Lumix range. The new device, bearing the DMC-LS80 moniker, will boast an 8.32MP CCD sensor, 3x optical zoom, 4x digital zoom, 2.5-inch intelligent LCD, MEGA O.I.S image stabilization, ISO 1600 (maximum at full resolution), 30fps 4:3 (640x480) and 16:9 (848x489) video capture, as well as support for SD, SDHC and MMC. Checkout the gallery for a closer look.

Given the lack of camera releases across the weekend, we have been forced to bestow Panasonic with our new "Best 8MP Camera This Weekend" award. We are sure they are very proud of their new achievement, and we would be very disappointed if they didn't choose to include this endorsement on the product package. We'll keep our eyes peeled. Shipping dates and price details have yet to be confirmed. [Panasonic]

