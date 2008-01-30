Panasonic DMC-FX35, DMC-FS20, DMC-FS5, DMC-FS3: Midrange, Wide-ish Angles, Some 720p Capture

The FX and the mildly stylish FS series are Panasonic's midrange Lumix cameras. We'll start with the best: The FX35 is billed as being Panasonic's first ultrawide-angle camera with a 25mm focal length at its broadest for squeezing "twice as many friends into a single shot." The 10.1MP, 4x Leica zoom camera also does 720p video capture(!), and stills at 1920x1080p for TV viewing. This camera can also detect motion and up the ISO while speeding up the shutter to capture shots with less blur. Optical image, face detection for up to 15 friends, 2.5-6 shots a second (nice), 2.5 inch LCD, and a shutter lag of .005 seconds for US$350. The other cameras are not so cool, but worth mentioning. And in some cases have better stats.

The DMC-FS20 and FS5 have the same 10.1MP rating, a 4x zoom that starts at a wide but not ultrawide 30mm starting point. It also has a bigger screen of 3 inches on the FS20 (the FS5 gets a mere 2.5-incher, but both do intelligent light adjust on the screens depending on ambient lighting, the same as the FX35.) US$300 and US$250. They also have Leica lenses and the same Venus Engine IV, stabilisation, face, scene and motion detection as the FX35. No word on video capture abilities.

The FS3 has an 8.1MP sensor, and a 3x Leica lens without focal reference, so I'm assuming it's over 30mm. It can edit text captions to photos, record 848 x 480 video (16:9), has 50MB of internal memory, and costs US$200. (Available in blue, green, pink, silver and black.)

PANASONIC'S NEW SUPER-SLIM LUMIX FX35 DIGITAL CAMERA OFFERS LINE'S FIRST 25MM WIDE-ANGLE LENS LUMIX FX35 Packs a 25mm Ultra-Wide-Angle Leica Lens, Capturing Almost Double the Viewing Area*, Plus Panasonic's Advanced Intelligent Auto Mode LAS VEGAS (January 29, 2008) - Panasonic today announced the newest addition to its popular line of super-slim LUMIX FX-Series digital cameras, with the introduction of the DMC-FX35, complete with Panasonic's first-ever 25mm ultra-wide-lens. The FX35, with 10.1 megapixels, also features a 4x optical zoom, Panasonic's Advanced Intelligent Auto mode, a LEICA DC VARIO-ELMARIT lens offering f2.8 brightness and the new fourth-generation Venus Engine image processor. "With the Panasonic LUMIX FX35's 25mm ultra-wide-angle lens, we are providing consumers with a camera that captures remarkable and unprecedented width and depth - all available in a slim camera that is small enough to carry in a pocket or small purse," said Alex Fried, National Marketing Manager, Imaging, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "Consumers are gradually beginning to understand the value of wide-angle lenses. When they fully understand that the FX35 can help them capture almost double the frame, meaning they can squeeze twice as many friends into the group shot, we're confident we'll have some happy digital photographers." To achieve a 25mm ultra-wide-angle lens in the slim design of the FX35, Panasonic developed a new unevenly thick concave meniscus EA (Extra high refractive index Aspherical) lens. Working closely with Leica to meet their strict standards on lenses, the LUMIX FX35's lens compromises of seven elements in six groups, including four aspherical lenses with six aspherical surfaces. Panasonic's Advanced Intelligent Auto mode expands Panasonic's system of intuitive technologies with the addition of Intelligent Exposure and Digital Red-eye Correction. Consisting of seven advanced and intuitive technologies, with Advanced Intelligent Auto mode, the consumer is able to rely on the advanced technologies happening automatically, without them changing any settings, thus taking high-quality photos is easy and effortless. Advanced Intelligent Auto mode includes: Intelligent Exposure - With this new feature, photos will no longer be under- or over-exposed. Instead, the FX35, instantly analyze the framed image and adjusts the brightness in areas that are too dark because of dim lighting, backlighting or the use of the flash. The camera will automatically adjust the brightness accordingly.

Digital Red-eye Correction- This feature helps to eliminate the red-eye problem that sometimes results when taking flash shots at the night. Incorporated into the camera, the built-in flash emits a small preliminary flash before the main flash, detects red-eye and will digitally correct it.

MEGA O.I.S. - Gyrosensors detect hand-shake and the lens system shifts to compensate, helping to prevent hand-shake from creating a blurry image.

Intelligent ISO - With Intelligent ISO, the FX35 can determine if the photo subject is moving and change the ISO setting and shutter speed accordingly, thus giving a blur-free photo.

Intelligent Scene Selector - Intelligent Scene Selector senses the ambient conditions, recognizes the shooting environment and will automatically select the appropriate scene mode from: Scenery, Portrait, Macro, Night Portrait or Night Scenery mode. This intuitive technology, helps the consumer use the most common scene modes that are built into the camera, but often go unused, without making any manual adjustments.

Face Detection - Face Detection detects faces anywhere in the frame, even if they are moving, and automatically chooses the optimal focus and exposure settings so portraits come out clear and crisp. Panasonic's Face Detection detects up to 15 faces.

Quick AF - The Quick AF (auto focus) system starts focus on the subject by just pointing the camera to the subject, thus minimizing the AF time. The FX35 features a fourth-generation high-performance image processing LSI, the Venus Engine IV. The Venus Engine IV produces higher-quality digital photos, as compared to the Venus Engine III predecessor, with an advanced signal processing system that produces a quick response time. The shutter release time lag is as short as 0.005 second, making it easier to capture sudden, spur-of-the-moment photo opportunities. In burst shooting mode, the DMC-FX35 can snap 2.5 shots per second at full resolution**. Also, in High-Speed Burst shooting mode***, it fires an incredible 6 shots-per-second, plus unlimited consecutive shooting****, which lets the consumer snap photos until the memory card is full. Consumers can view slideshows on the FX35's 2.5-inch LCD, and new this year, can also add mood-appropriate music, choosing from natural, slow, urban or swing tunes. The LUMIX FX35 incorporates an Intelligent LCD, which detects the lighting condition and controls the brightness level of the LCD in 11 fine steps, to offer a display with the most appropriate clarity in any situation. Users can also enjoy slideshows of captured images with music effects to match the mood of the images. Furthermore, the High Angle mode makes the LCD screen extremely easy to view when the camera is held high, such as when shooting over a crowd. The LUMIX FX35 is capable of recording 720p High Definition motion pictures and 1920 x 1080 pixel High Definition-ready photos that perfectly fit a wide-screen (16:9) HDTV. Panasonic VIERA Plasma or LCD HDTVs that have an integrated SD Memory Card slot, so viewing still images is simple as inserting the SD card. In addition, with the newly added HD component output capability, consumers can enjoy watching still and motion images in stunning HD quality taken by simply taking the DMC-FX35 and connecting the camera via an optional component cable (DMW-HDC2). The DMC-FX35 will be available in March 2008 in silver, black and blue, models with a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $349.95.

PANASONIC LAUNCHES BRAND-NEW FS-SERIES TO POPULAR LUMIX DIGITAL STILL CAMERA LINE New LUMIX DMC-FS20 and DMC-FS5 Feature Intelligent Auto Technologies, 10.1-Megapixels, and 30mm Wide-Angle, 4x Optical Zoom Leica DC Lens LAS VEGAS, NV (January 29, 2008) - Panasonic today announced the launch of the new LUMIX FS-Series of digital cameras, debuting a pair of 10.1-megapixel models, the DMC-FS20 and DMC-FS5, both which feature 30mm wide-angle Leica DC lens with 4x optical zoom. The FS models, a stylish sister-line of the highly-acclaimed LUMIX FX-Series, combines easy operation with a slim and sleek look, enabling both beginner and advanced users to take beautiful digital photos with a model they can slip in their pocket. Both cameras also have Intelligent Auto Mode, an advanced intuitive system of technologies that help users take better photos more easily. "Panasonic added the FS-Series to our LUMIX line of digital cameras to address the needs of consumers who want a point-and-shoot camera that is not only affordable, intuitive and easy-to-use, but also stylish and small enough that they slip it in their pocket or into a small purse," said Alex Fried, National Marketing Manager, Imaging, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "The FS-line packages Leica lenses, Intelligent Auto Mode, powerful image processing and superior memory power in a small, sleek design. We want our LUMIX digital cameras to have features that enable great digital photos regardless of the level of the photographer." The FS20 and FS5 feature Intelligent Auto Mode, comprised of five functions: Mega O.I.S., Intelligent ISO Control, Intelligent Scene Selector, Face Detection and Quick AF (auto focus). MEGA O.I.S. - Gyrosensors detect hand-shake and the lens system shifts to compensate, helping to prevent hand-shake from creating a blurry image.

Intelligent ISO - With Intelligent ISO, the FS20 and FS5 can determine if the photo subject is moving and change the ISO setting and shutter speed accordingly, thus giving a blur-free photo.

Intelligent Scene Selector - Intelligent Scene Selector senses the ambient conditions, recognizes the shooting environment and will automatically select the appropriate scene mode from: Scenery, Portrait, Macro, Night Portrait or Night Scenery mode. This intuitive technology, helps the consumer use the most common scene modes that are built into the camera, but often go unused, without making any manual adjustments.

Face Detection - Panasonic's Face Detection detects faces anywhere in the frame and automatically chooses the optimal focus and exposure settings so portraits come out clear and crisp. Detecting up to 15 faces, Panasonic's Face Detection can even track a face if the subject is moving.

Quick AF - The Quick AF (auto focus) system starts focus on the subject by just pointing the camera to the subject, thus minimizing the AF time. In addition to powerful the Intelligent Auto Mode, the fourth generation high-performance image-processing Venus Engine IV LSI helps produce higher-quality pictures with an advanced signal processing system. It adds a new high-performance noise reduction system that helps reproduce even the most delicate parts of images naturally and without color bleeding. The Venus Engine IV reduces shutter release time lag while still enabling high-resolution picture taking, making it easier to capture spur-of-the-moment photo opportunities. Other features of the DMC-FS20 and the DMC-FS5 include approximately 50 MB of internal memory and a 3.0-inch LCD for the FS20 and a 2.5-inch LCD for the FS5 - perfect for easy-to-see viewing of images. Furthermore, these models feature Intelligent LCD, which detects the lighting condition and controls the brightness level of the LCD to offer optimal clarity in any situation, whether dark or light; indoors or outdoors. The LUMIX DMC-FS20, with a manufacturer's retail price (MSRP) of: $299.95 will be available in pink, black and silver models, and the DMC-FS5 (MSRP: $249.95) will be available in red, black and silver models. Both will be available in February 2008.