Want some perspective on that Panasonic 150-inch plasma display? Here it is with a human standing next to it, flanked by Panasonic's previous largest TV, a 103-incher from last year. So if you like your TVs as big as a queen-sized bed, capable of displaying an elephant in actual size, you may now begin your five-year wait for it to become available, if you can save your money fast enough.
Panasonic 150-Inch Plasma Display Put Into Perspective (Pic)
