How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pac-Man Lights Won't Chomp Your Wall or Attract Ghosts

Paclights.jpgThis Pac-Man modular lighting system from French company Remake will fire up anyone with latent '80s videogame nostalgia within them. The glowing bricks interlock, so you can build your own maze complete with ghosts, power dots and of, course, the yellow chomper himself.

Sadly, it's a static set-up, so you won't spend ages hypnotised by Blinky, Inky, Pinky and Clyde's attempts to catch the little yellow pill-gobbler. It should, however, let those memories of hours spent feeding quarters into a machine down at the arcade come flooding back. On display at the recent Maison & Objet 2008 show in Paris, we don't know if the Pac-Man lighting system is available to buy yet. [Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles