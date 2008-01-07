Pacemaker Pocket DJ System Video Demo





A few months ago we showed you Pacemaker's pocket-sized DJ system, which at first glance seemed like a interestingly entertaining product. After a video demonstration by company DJ Ola Sars, the Pacemaker appears to be even more fun than we originally imagined. Even-though it has been over six months since we showed you the party in your pants DJ system, it still has the same specs; 120GB hard drive, USB 2.0 support, a touchpad, and various other DJ-ing functions (including loop-in, loop-out, re-loop, cue point search, and other things we have no idea about). [Tonium]