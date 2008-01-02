Italian bathroom manufacturer Zuchetti has brought out a 20-inch shower head for an altogether phatter bathroom experience. With 400 nozzles, the XL has all sorts of different spray effects and there's even a model with LED lights, for the full-on Transporter experience. [Trendir via Luxury Launches]
Oversized Shower Head Lets You Pretend the Star Trek Transporter Room Has Sprung a Leak
