Our MacBook Air Review Matrix

The so-called "four horsemen" of Apple product reviews have weighed in on the near weightless MacBook Air. You may have seen our post on it yesterday. You may have even caught one or two of the reviews. But only now can you sit back and enjoy the best quotes from all four reviews in a handy easy-to-read review matrix from your friends at Gizmodo.

MacBook_Air_Review_Matrix.jpgWhile most of the additional material covered in the reviews is basically factual stuff that you've already been agonising over for a week or more, they're all decent reads if you have the time.

• Pogue's preview-review from 1/17 New York Times

• Ed Baig's story in USA Today

• Steven Levy's piece from Newsweek's website

• Walt Mossberg's review from Wall Street Journal and allthingd.com

Of course, if you don't have the time for those, pop over to Chen's superfast big-shot review summary and then, well, get about your business. [All About MacBook Air]

