The Otto may look like one of those suction cup gadgets that turns any surface into a sound generating speaker, but it's actually more like a stethoscope than a speaker. If you latch it onto a window, a wall or a glass of ice water, you can hear "subtle tremors and vibrations." Because if you have to listen to your upstairs neighbours going at it every night, you might as well hear it clearly. [Duncan Wilson via Random Good Stuff]