Oslo Celebrated New Year's Eve With More Fireworks Than You

This incredible photo was taken two minutes after midnight in Oslo, Norway. While some cities might set off fireworks from one location to celebrate the ringing in of 2008, the people in Oslo went crazy, setting off fireworks pretty much everywhere. But hey, when you're a city where spending over $10 on a beer is pretty normal, I guess you can probably afford to go a little crazy on New Year's. Hit the jump for a bigger version. And a local's explanation of the display.

In Norway there's no tradition for fireworks arranged by the city. It's too cold in January to gather downtown for the celebrations, so everyone just go out into their gardens or a nearby open spot, launch their rockets and then head back inside. The result is a view like this, with fireworks shooting up from absolutely everywhere at midnight on January 1.

[Foto.no via Spulch]