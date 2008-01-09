OptiMax-i iPod Dock/Projector Gives Your iPod Movies Big(ish) Screen Action

We just hung out with the guys at genieSys Technologies, and they really had some great products to show us. The OptiMax-i iPod dock/projector really caught our attention. The ultra portable projector has a standard iPod dock (cross generation), which allows you to hook up your iPod and watch stored movies in awesome projected fashion. The picture quality is not great, but the 14-lumen output would be workable in a dark room. Check the gallery to see what the fuss was about.

The native aspect ratio is 4:3, but it also supports 16:9. The native resolution is 480 x 240, and the maximum display size is 21-inches, which may not be mahoosive, but it is much better than standard iPod screen size. The OptiMax-i has a built in stereo speaker, standard 3.5mm jack and a composite connection for on TV viewing. It will be made available in classic white, piano black and will ship with a multi-functioning remote. All in all, we are liking the effort. If you're a big traveller and have an iPod in your travel bag, you cannot go far wrong for $US299. Expect the OptiMax-i to drop in April—we're a little excited. [genieSys Technologies]