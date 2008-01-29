Optimal Office Mouse Reads Stress, Alleviates Stress

Squeezing a stress ball may have been enough for the 1990s, but it's the 2000s now and we need to take it up a notch. Enter the Optimal Office Mouse, which not only has a spot for you to stick your thumb on to gauge stress, there's even a software package that lets you perform stress-relieving exercises to alleviate your tenseness.

It can even alert you of your own stress level in case you're wrapped up in something and don't know that the veins in your forehead are busting out again. The only worry we have is that this site seems somewhat phony in that it doesn't have much product info, but maybe that's how they do things in the UK. No price or availability info. [HotForest via Shiny Shiny]