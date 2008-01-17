OneLessDesk Is an Efficient, Futuristic Workspace

Furniture folding into other furniture is the theme of the future, but this OneLessDesk desk brings that compactness to the present. It's one desk, essentially, but divided out into two sections that hold your input devices and your monitor. Heckler Design made suer it was sturdy enough to hold a 24-inch iMac, yet compact enough to shove into itself when you're done working. We prefer a gigantic flat space for all our papers and USB junk, but if you live in a 400 sqft basement rat hole, this $1,000 desk could be just the thing for you. [Wists via BornRich via Uber Gizmo]