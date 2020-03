While we've already been impressed by Lexus' self-parking car, we're even more intrigued by a good omni directional wheel design. We're not certain of the source behind this video, but whoever worked on this project really needs to get in touch with Ford, Honda and our insurance adjuster ASAP. Just imaging the perfectly round donuts you could create with a full-sized version...or how much more fulfilling cutting off that jackass in the other lane at a 90-degree angle would be. [uberreview]