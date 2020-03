Here's the Jack Bauer of the new Olympus compacts: the Stylus 1030SW, drop-proof from 2 metres, waterproof to 10 metres and operates at temperatures as cold as -10 degrees Celsius. With 10.1 megapixels, a 3.6x optical zoom and a 2.7-inch LCD, and with built-in scene modes for underwater shooting as well as beach and snow modes, it looks like we need a vacation to try it out. Available in March for around $400.

AU: We get this snapper late February for the completely awesome price of $499.

[New Launches]