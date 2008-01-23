Olympus SP-570 Prosumer Cam Has Everything: 20x Zoom, Wide-Angle and Macro Photography

The Olympus SP-570 10-megapixel camera isn't a DSLR, but it's got fairly pro-level features, which means it's perfect for the Gizmodo reader who's just getting into photography. There's a 20x zoom (520mm focal length equivalent), a macro-mode (26mm focal length equivalent) that allows you to shoot at up to 0.39 inches away, and wide angle capabilities. In addition to that, there's dual image stabilization, 15fps sequential shooting and VGA movies at 30fps. Available in March for US$500. [Electronista via Dpreview]