Olympus Says Five is the Magic Number, Extends μ, Camedia Digital Camera Lines

The Skinny: Olympus just barfed out five new digital cameras. The fantastic five include the following fresh snappers:
• The μ1020 (above): 10.1MP, 7x optical zoom, 2.7-inch LCD, ISO1600 and 2500, as well as Olympus's TruePic III imaging system.
• The μ850SW (pink): 8MP, 3x optical zoom, 2.5-inch LCD, 3-meter water resistance, 14.8MB internal memory, as well as ISO 1600 and ISO 2500 support.
• The Camedia FE-350 (silver): 8MP, 4x optical zoom, 3-inch LCD, 20.5MB internal memory, 28mm wide lens, ISO 1600 and ISO 2500 support.
• The Camedia FE-330 (blue): Same specifications as the FE-350, but without the wide lens and with a 5x optical zoom.
• The Camedia FE-320 (silver): 8MP, 3x optical zoom, ISO 1600 maximum, TruePic III imaging system and 48MB internal memory.
The Catch: If blue, silver or pink don't match the color of your eyes, well, you're out of luck. [Akihabara News, Lets Go Digital]