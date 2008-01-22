Olympus Says Five is the Magic Number, Extends μ, Camedia Digital Camera Lines

The Skinny: Olympus just barfed out five new digital cameras. The fantastic five include the following fresh snappers:

• The μ1020 (above): 10.1MP, 7x optical zoom, 2.7-inch LCD, ISO1600 and 2500, as well as Olympus's TruePic III imaging system.

• The μ850SW (pink): 8MP, 3x optical zoom, 2.5-inch LCD, 3-meter water resistance, 14.8MB internal memory, as well as ISO 1600 and ISO 2500 support.