OLPC Ending Give 1, Get 1 For Strange Reasoning

While OLPC's XO laptop designer Mary Lou Jepsen announced she would be leaving the company to seek profitable business ventures on her own, when paradoxically, OLPC seems more market-focused than ever. Because when Laptop Magazine recently interviewed OLPC founder Nicholas Negroponte, he gave a strange answer to just why OLPC would not be offering the Give 1, Get 1 XO promotion in the US until "maybe next Christmas."

We are a charity and not a business. If we continued it, it would become "sales" versus a charitable promotion.

Limited time promotions? Sure sounds like a sales plan to me. [laptop and fsj]