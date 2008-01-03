OLPC Ending Give 1, Get 1 For Strange Reasoning

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

OLPC_XO_Laptop.jpgWhile OLPC's XO laptop designer Mary Lou Jepsen announced she would be leaving the company to seek profitable business ventures on her own, when paradoxically, OLPC seems more market-focused than ever. Because when Laptop Magazine recently interviewed OLPC founder Nicholas Negroponte, he gave a strange answer to just why OLPC would not be offering the Give 1, Get 1 XO promotion in the US until "maybe next Christmas."

We are a charity and not a business. If we continued it, it would become "sales" versus a charitable promotion.

Limited time promotions? Sure sounds like a sales plan to me. [laptop and fsj]

