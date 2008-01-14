OLPC America to Help Kids Back Home

The OLPC is all set to launch an American branch, called OLPC America, which aims to help kids from low-income families in the US. The new arm of OLPC has already acquired a director and chairman, and their head office is likely to be situated in Washington D.C.

Negroponte hopes that this will increase the sphere of influence of the OLPC, whilst simultaneously giving the project a wider global presence and creating a larger development community. Though Negroponte did not initially plan to include the US in the OLPC project, he admitted that not including the home country in the plans indefinitely would have been "kind of ridiculous." There are no dates given for nationwide release, but expect further details to drop soon. [PC World]