How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

OLPC America to Help Kids Back Home

OLPC%20GI.jpgThe OLPC is all set to launch an American branch, called OLPC America, which aims to help kids from low-income families in the US. The new arm of OLPC has already acquired a director and chairman, and their head office is likely to be situated in Washington D.C.

Negroponte hopes that this will increase the sphere of influence of the OLPC, whilst simultaneously giving the project a wider global presence and creating a larger development community. Though Negroponte did not initially plan to include the US in the OLPC project, he admitted that not including the home country in the plans indefinitely would have been "kind of ridiculous." There are no dates given for nationwide release, but expect further details to drop soon. [PC World]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles