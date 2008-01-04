Olevia to Roll Out New Line of 120Hz/1080p LCDs at CES 2008

Syntax-Brillian's 47" Olevia LCD (pictured here) is riding high on the kudos it got from Wired , and now the company builds on those laurels with a line of LCD displays with 120Hz technology along with 1080p resolution. Olivia is doing a full-blown rollout of the line, with five sizes from 42 inches to 65 inches. If their price/performance is even better than the whopper 65-inch Olevia 265TFHD which you can now find for as little as $US5,500, this is going to be worth a close look. We'll take a close gander at them at CES and see if their 120Hz technology actually makes a difference. [Syntax-Brillian]