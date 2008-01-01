Official Nintendo Fix for Malfunctioning Wiimotes: Smack It

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Everyone knows that when all else fails, smacking a malfunctioning device might just solve the problem. It works with TVs, it works with computers, and it works with just about anything. Well, sometimes. But would you expect that to be an official solution to malfunctioning gadgets? Because it's exactly what Nintendo support is telling people to do to wonky wiimotes.

According to Wired blogger GeekDad, this is an exchange he had with Nintendo support:

Friendly Nintendo Help Desk Lady: "Okay - I want you to take the remote, button side down and smack it into the palm of your hand two or three times."

Russ: "You've got to be kidding"

Friendly Nintendo Help Desk Lady: "No sir, do it hard enough that I can hear it across the phone line but not hard enough to damage the remote"

Russ: "You're sure?"

Friendly Nintendo Help Desk Lady: "Yes, sir."

And, of course, it worked. Gotta love it. [GeekDad via Kotaku]

