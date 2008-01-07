The NYTimes has a piece on CES suggesting that the high signal to noise ratio is making it increasingly difficult for companies to leave their mark here and launch a successful product. Yes. Yes, I agree. Please, bring back the summer CES session, and split this beast in half. I think companies understand this. So many bigger brands are starting to hold their own Spring line shows, like Sony does, to stand in a more focused spotlight. [NYT]
NYTimes: CES Sucks
