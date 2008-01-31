Nyko Wireless Nunchuk Adapter Sucks Class From Wiis and Ninjas

Nyko's replacement wireless nunchuk controller may have raised the question, "do we really need a wireless nunchuk?" But their new wireless nunchuk adapter, a peripheral that uses the same Wiimote wireless nunchuk transmitter plug-in and replaces Nyko's sleek wireless nunchuk with your old, crappy wired nunchuk but using a massive dongle to wrap up the cable...is just tacky.

Let's just make something clear: if you buy such ugly tech, don't expect your friends not to punch you in the face when they come over just to play Wii Sports. Even if it "only costs US$20." [kotaku]