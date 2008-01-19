NYC Installing Gigantic 120-Foot Waterfalls Under the Brooklyn Bridge, in the East River

While this image of a gigantic waterfall cascading down from beneath the Brooklyn Bridge looks like some wacky photoshop, it's actually something that's being installed this summer. A new art project will have four waterfall sculptures installed in New York City from mid-July to mid-October, spewing water from heights of 90 to 120 feet, or about as high as the Statue of Liberty.

The installations will cost about $15 million to put in place, but they're expected to bring in over $60 million in tourist revenue. Because hey, nothing says "road trip" like going to see a freestanding waterfall in the middle of the East River. Which is where all of the waterfalls will be: one in the river under the Brooklyn Bridge, the other three just freestanding scaffolds in the middle of the river. Personally, I'm pretty excited about this as I see the Brooklyn Bridge every day as my train goes over the Manhattan Bridge and I'm always on the lookout for things to stare at so I can avoid eye contact with other people. Here's to ambitious public art installations actually being funded and created! [Yahoo News via Spulch]