N-Tune Guitar Tuner Offers On-Board Tuning

Losing tuners comes more naturally to us than actually playing the guitar, which is why this N-Tune guitar tuner seems so great. It attaches under your guitar's volume knob and lights up to the appropriate key when you're in pitch. At $US100 it's also $100 more expensive than the tuner we currently own, so we're going to have to lose a lot more tuners to justify buying one of these when it's available later this month. [N-Tune via BB Gadgets]