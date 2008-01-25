NTT DoCoMo Considering Android Phone

For Google's Android platform to succeed, it could use a helping hand from cellphone-crazed Japan. NTT DoCoMo is Japan's largest wireless provider, and in addition to being a logo on Android's Open Handset Alliance, the company has started discussions to get the Linux-based platform on some percentage of their phones. Whether or not such discussions imply that DoCoMo will side with Android over competing platforms in the long term is still unknown, but it's an important play for Android all the same. (Note, this picture is not the DoCoMo phone). [infoworld]