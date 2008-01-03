Now Playing: TiVo2Go For Series 3 on a Mac for Free

The most recent update to Now Playing widget for OS X gives it the ability to download shows from your TiVo Series 3 and have it automatically decode for playing using TiVoDecode. This looks to be the free alternative to Roxio programs for watching TiVo2Go on your Mac. Although its missing functionality to burn discs and sync to iPods, since you're decoding your content to MPEGs, it should be only a few more steps to get them to DVDs or portable media players. [Dashboard Widgets via TUAW]