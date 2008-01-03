The most recent update to Now Playing widget for OS X gives it the ability to download shows from your TiVo Series 3 and have it automatically decode for playing using TiVoDecode. This looks to be the free alternative to Roxio programs for watching TiVo2Go on your Mac. Although its missing functionality to burn discs and sync to iPods, since you're decoding your content to MPEGs, it should be only a few more steps to get them to DVDs or portable media players. [Dashboard Widgets via TUAW]
Now Playing: TiVo2Go For Series 3 on a Mac for Free
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.