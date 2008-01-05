Nokia's Treo-like QWERTY N-Series Coming Late 2008?

If we had to add anything to Nokia's already feature rich N-series phones (the N95, for example) it would be a keyboard (or a touchscreen, but let's say keyboard here). Boy Genius has a spy shot of an upcoming N-series (not E-series) phone that has this full-sized QWERTY keyboard that's set for a 2nd half 2008 release.

Here's what they know in terms of specs: S60 3rd Edition FP2 OS, 5 or 6-megapixel camera, 30FPS VGA (640x480) video recording and a candybar form factor. To us, the keyboard's the big difference between a phone being a phone with data capabilities and a data phone. [Boy Genius]