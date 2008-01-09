Nokia Patents S60 Touchless Gesture UI

According to patents, Nokia has developed a user-interface that goes beyond multitouch, and into the realm of tracking hand motions in three-dimensional space. The gestures look complicated, and I'm worried it might take longer to learn than Palm's Graffiti writing, but I'm willing to start with the one-finger commands (select, rotate, delete) before moving on to the two-fingered stuff (zoom, resize, etc.). [Unwired View via Boy Genius]