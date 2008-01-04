If you were among those who ponied up the $779 to score a N95 8GB smartphone, you may be pleased to know that the most recent update appears to have improved the S60 browser to integrate Adobe Flash Lite 3. That means users can now enjoy in-line viewing of FLV videos and therefore full access to the YouTube library as it was meant to be seen. Unfortunately, the N95s multimedia keys can not control playback and the device is still friggin' expensive—but hey, it is something. [Boy Genius]
Nokia N95 8GB Update Allows Full YouTube Access
