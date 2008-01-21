No Fox Digital Copy for Australian DVDs

"Finally!" you shouted. "About time" we echoed. But the joy of hearing Fox's announcement on the iTunes digital copy on Fox DVDs is to be short lived for Australian movie lovers.

Turns out that the big MacWorld announcement last week was only for US DVDs. All of us suckers in region 4 will have to resort to illegally ripping our DVDs watching our copy of Family Guy presents: Blue Harvest on our TVs, not our iPods.

The good news is that 20th Century Fox are looking to introduce the technology to Australian (and the rest of the world's) DVDs later this year.

