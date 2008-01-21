How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

No Fox Digital Copy for Australian DVDs

iStock_000004185578XSmall.jpg"Finally!" you shouted. "About time" we echoed. But the joy of hearing Fox's announcement on the iTunes digital copy on Fox DVDs is to be short lived for Australian movie lovers.

Turns out that the big MacWorld announcement last week was only for US DVDs. All of us suckers in region 4 will have to resort to illegally ripping our DVDs watching our copy of Family Guy presents: Blue Harvest on our TVs, not our iPods.

The good news is that 20th Century Fox are looking to introduce the technology to Australian (and the rest of the world's) DVDs later this year.

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles