Our friends at Niveus, whose EDGE media centre extender was already seen back in September, tell us that the unit is finally shipping. It's the first Windows MCE unit to receive the ISF Video Quality Certification, but does what other extenders do—stream live and recorded video, plus pictures, plus music from your Windows Vista or XP computer with Media Center.
Niveus EDGE Media Center Extender Ships Now
