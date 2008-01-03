Although the GameCube didn't really advance the gaming world in any giant steps on the software side, it did introduce to us the fact that a wireless controller cannot suck. The wireless Wavebird controller, which eliminated wires in living rooms everywhere (not really everywhere, since we know how well the GC sold) has now been itself eliminated, which means your only choice for new GC controllers is a standard wired controller. [GoNintendo]
Nintendo Wireless Wavebird Controllers Discontinued, World Weeps
