Nikon have just announced the pricing for their PMA-release cameras in Australia. Everything will be in stores on March 1, including the new D60 DSLR. Hit the Jump for a full price breakdown.

S600 - $549

S550 - $399

S520 - $379

S210 - $329

P60 - $399

L18 - $219

L16 - $179

D60 - Body only - $1099

Body + 18-55 lens - $1199

Body + 18-55 + 55-200 lens - $1,399

See, bargains for everybody!