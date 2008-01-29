Nikon's Newest CoolPix Style Series Cameras Are Plum Purty

Point and shoot cameras tend to blur together, so instead of listing them all separately, like their own God's gift to amateur photographers, here are the four S (for "style") series CoolPix cameras Nikon is introducing tonight, and their raisons d'être, plus a gallery of them striking various poses a bit lower down.

• CoolPix S210 - Thinner than its predecessors at 18mm thick, with 8MP and electronic vibration reduction, the S210 comes in plum, graphite black, blue, and brushed bronze. The key here is compactness of body and of price: US$180.

• CoolPix S520 - Step up from the S210, this slightly larger camera reads similar in specs, but with optical image stabilisation rather than the electronic kind. You'll pay extra for better pictures; included in the US$230 camera's intelligent scene modes is a high-ISO mode one optimised for food. (Yours or someone elses—totally your call.)

• CoolPix S550 - A sidestep to the S520, this one also costs US$230 and comes in plum, blue and graphite black, but has 10 megapixels instead of 8 and no optical image stabliliser. It does have two cool tricks, however. Smile recognition (already seen in cameras from Sony and others) means it snaps when your subject smiles. The more unusual blink warning system automatically suggests you retake shots where someone's eyes are closed. Pretty crazy stuff—definitely our favourite in the lineup.

• CoolPix S600 - This is the high-end performer, a 10 megapixel with 4x wide-angle zoom lens and optical image stabiliser (aka "vibration reduction") that'll cost you US$300. It comes in slate black, has the fastest start-up time of any camera in its class (says Nikon) and has an Active Child Mode for getting the fast moving kids. (Yes, grammar sticklers, it probably should be "Active-Child Mode" but nobody asked us, now did they?)

Overall, it's a fine lot of cameras, but I'm not quite taken by the colour choices. While I can dig the black and especially that brushed bronze, I do not think I'll ever be down with the plum. No sir. See for yourself in the gallery below. [Nikon]